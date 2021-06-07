Leitrim libraries re-open their doors

Leitrim County libraries have announced that Carrick-on-Shannon and Ballinamore Libraries have re-opened their doors.

Both libraries are accepting patrons to browse the shelves and pick books and items. You’ll need to give us a call first to make your 15 minute appointment, but things are looking good for a great summer of reading!

Call Carrick at 071 9620789 and Ballinamore at 071 9645566 to make your appointment.

Remember contact and collect services are available from all library locations countywide.

Also read: No plans this Summer? Casting call for new movie set in Boyle