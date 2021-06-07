Leitrim libraries re-open their doors

15 minute appointments to browse

Leitrim staff to ballot over 'Open Library'

View from inside Leitrim County Library, Ballinamore

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim County libraries have announced that Carrick-on-Shannon and Ballinamore Libraries have re-opened their doors.

Both libraries are accepting patrons to browse the shelves and pick books and items. You’ll need to give us a call first to make your 15 minute appointment, but things are looking good for a great summer of reading!

Call Carrick at 071 9620789 and Ballinamore at 071 9645566 to make your appointment.

Remember contact and collect services are available from all library locations countywide. 

