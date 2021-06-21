New TFI Local Link services announced for Leitrim

Granard - Longford Local Link evening service extended until March

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD has announced enhanced TFI Local Link services for Leitrim.

The expanded network, which will commence in July, will see an increase in Regular Rural Services (RRS) from two to six routes operating in the Leitrim.

These RRS routes include:

  • Route 564 Ballinamore/Dromod/Mohill/ Carrick-on-Shannon
  • Route 572 Ballinamore/Drumshanbo/Keadue/ Sligo
  • Route 983 Kinlough/Bundoran/Ballyshannon
  • Route 566 Dowra/Drumkeeran/Dromahair/ Sligo
  • Route 567 Drumshanbo/Leitrim/Carrick-on- Shannon
  • Route 567A Carrick-on-Shannon/ Manorhamilton

The TFI Local Link Regular Rural Bus Services operate on a fixed route between towns and villages and have a scheduled timetable, just like any public transport bus service. These services are designed to maximise connectivity with bus and train connections to facilitate passengers who may need to connect to the national network. Developed in close collaboration with the HSE, the revised network is designed to meet the needs of mainstream public transport users as well as the transport needs of passengers with disabilities, and those accessing (non-emergency) health care services in the county.

Local residents, commuters, students and tourists will all benefit from the increased schedule and Free Travel Pass Holders will be able to use their pass on the services.

All services will be operated using accessible vehicles, a significant proportion of which are low-floor buses.

The new service will commence implementation from July with further information and timetables available on www.nationatransport.ie in the coming weeks.

