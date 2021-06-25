Cllr Paddy O'Rourke has been elected as Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council

Cllr Paddy O'Rourke has been elected unopposed as Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council for the coming year.

Speaking following his election at today's AGM meeting in The Bush Hotel, Cllr O'Rourke said that the initial challenge "will be to get our county up and running again" following the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

He paid tribute to the staff of Leitrim County Council for working to continue to provide services to the public during pandemic and for working to support local businesses during the last 12 months.

He urged the public to continue to co-operate with all the health recommendations regarding Covid adding that although the country was in a better position "we're not fully out of the woods yet".

He said that once some degree of normality is resumed then he was committed to ensuring that Leitrim county Council continues the work of drawing down as much funding as possible to ensure that we continue to "make our county a better place to live and work".

Cllr Paddy Farrell was also elected unopposed to the position of Leas Cathaoirleach for the coming years.

He joked that "with Paddy O'Rourke's ego and energy this Paddy (himself) won't be very busy!"

He said that all jokes aside he looked forward to working with Cllr Paddy O'Rourke in the coming 12 months for the betterment of Co Leitrim.