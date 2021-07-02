WARNING: Low water levels on Shannon Erne Waterway

All locks closed on the Shannon-Erne Waterway

The Shannon Erne Waterway

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Waterways Ireland has issued a warning to masters and owners of vessels about low water levels on the Shannon Erne Waterway.
The warning notes that water levels are currently at or below "Ordinary Summer levels". Masters of vessels are requested to observe the 5km speed limits on the waterways to prevent squat in shallower areas.
Masters of vessels, particularly those with deep drafts, are advised to navigate with additional caution and to remain within the navigation at all times.

