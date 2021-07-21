Waterways Ireland warns against swimming at number of Leitrim lakes and coves

Waterways Ireland has issued a swimming advisory notice warning against swimming at a number of locations in Leitrim.
The latest notice has been put in place for Lough Allen, Acres Lake near Drumshanbo, Dromod and Summer Cove.
This comes as temperatures are set to hit 30C today, Wednesday, July 21.
Leitrim County Council has also advised that swimming is not recommended at these locations due to reports of poor water quality.
There are reports of children becoming ill after swimming at these locations.
