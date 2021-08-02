Gardai remind firearms licence holders not to leave renewal of your Firearm Certificate to the last minute

Leitrim Garda District Superintendent, Christopher Grogan, has stressed the importance of firearm licence holders renewing their certificate in good time.
In a statement issued to www.leitrimobserver.ie, Superintendent Grogan said: "The Firearm Certificate Renewal Form (FCR) is a pre-populated form posted to each certificate holder approximately three months prior to its expiry. This form should be carefully looked at, amended if required and forwarded to your local Garda Station immediately upon receipt of it, in order to have the application processed in good time by the local Superintendent.
"Failure to renew your firearms licence within the stipulated time will result in an individual being in possession of an unlicensed firearm/ammunition thus rendering them liable to a criminal prosecution."
