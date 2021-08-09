Warning issued as water levels on the Shannon Erne see jetties submerged

File Photo of The Shannon Erne Waterway - please note that water levels are running high
Waterways Ireland has issued a high water level warning after the heavy rain which fell across the region during the weekend.
This has led to abnormally high water levels along all areas of the Shannon Erne Waterway.
The lower jetties at Locks 2 (Ballyconnell), 3 (Skelan), 5 (Ardrum) and 7 (Ballyduff) are currently submerged.
The current across the navigation at Lock 15 (Tirmactiernan) is strong and could affect low powered boating traffic in this area.
Air draft under bridges has been reduced as a result of the high-water levels, masters of high vessels are advised to navigate with additional caution in the vicinity of bridges.
Boating traffic are advised to consult with the Water Patrollers prior to undertaking a passage on the Shannon Erne Waterway today and tomorrow, August 9 and 10.
