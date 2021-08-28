Reminder that swimming is still prohibited at Keeldra Lake

With temperatures in the 20s this weekend Leitrim County Council is reminding the public not to swim at Keeldra Lake near Cloone in South Leitrim.
Swimming is currently prohibited due to the presence of a toxic algal species.
Entering the water may cause illness, especially in young children and pets.
