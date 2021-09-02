Funeral details for much-loved young Longford hairdresser, Bryonny Sainsbury

The late Bryonny Sainsbury
The following funeral arrangements have been released for Bryonny Sainsbury, Briskil, Newtownforbes, Longford who passed away on Sunday following an equestrian accident.
Bryonny will be forever remembered by her loving parents Chris and Alison, brothers Arron and Gregory, grandad Pete and nan Jenny, grandad Ron (England), sister-in-law MaryAnne, her beloved boyfriend David, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and all her dear friends especially Grainne and Shelly.
Bryonny's remains will arrive to Farnaught Church of Ireland, near Mohill Co Leitrim on Saturday, September 4 for an 11am Funeral Service for family and close friends only, followed by burial in St Paul's Church of Ireland, Graveyard, Newtownforbes. Bryonny's funeral cortege will travel from Farnaught Church via Drumlish and her home on route to her final resting place in St Paul's Graveyard.
The family would to thank everyone for their kind support and help at this time. Please remember to practise social distancing at all times. Family home private at all times please.
