Traffic diversions in Mohill after part of facade of former pub collapses

Gardai helped with traffic diversions this afternoon after part of the exterior of a former pub fell onto the nearby footpath.
According to the garda press office, local Gardaí were called to the scene this afternoon, 8th September 2021 at approximately 2.10pm.
The building has been assessed by local authorities.
