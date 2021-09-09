Search

09/09/2021

Diversions in place in Mohill as structural engineers and Council assess damaged building

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Upper Main St in Mohill has been closed completely in the interest of public safety following the partial collapse of  the facade of a former hotel/pub.

Leitrim County Council has confirmed that traffic is presently being diverted via Dromod.

"Pedestrian access is being maintained on the opposite side of the road. A site meeting is taking place this morning , with Council Officials, our Structural Engineer, the owner and his Structural Engineer in attendance, in order to better assess the situation and devise a plan for safety/remedial works which will enable the road to reopen," a spokesperson for the Council has confirmed.  

A timeframe for the safety/remedial works should be known after this morning’s meeting.

