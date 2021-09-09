Diversions in place in Mohill as structural engineers and Council assess damaged building

Upper Main St in Mohill has been closed completely in the interest of public safety following the partial collapse of the facade of a former hotel/pub.
Leitrim County Council has confirmed that traffic is presently being diverted via Dromod.
"Pedestrian access is being maintained on the opposite side of the road. A site meeting is taking place this morning , with Council Officials, our Structural Engineer, the owner and his Structural Engineer in attendance, in order to better assess the situation and devise a plan for safety/remedial works which will enable the road to reopen," a spokesperson for the Council has confirmed.
A timeframe for the safety/remedial works should be known after this morning’s meeting.
