25/09/2021

Less than two weeks to go to North West Simon Community Virtual Sleep Out

Support your local Simon Community this Simon Week

The Annual Sleep Out for North West Simon Community is Virtual this year on Friday, October 1, which means you can sign up to do it as an individual or with friends in your own back garden or as a business in your company car park.

This year more than ever the charity need to raise vital funds to continue to provide homelessness prevention services in the North West.

To date this year NW Simon have housed 32 households comprised of 38 adults and 33 children and provided early intervention and homeless prevention support to 135 households consisting of 151 Adults and 106 children.

Fundraising has been severely hit with Covid 19, Register today at www.northwestsimon.ie to make a difference locally or call 087 7708865 for further details.

