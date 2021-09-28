Leitrim has no dementia day service

Alzheimer Society of Ireland
Leitrim is one of 11 counties unable to provide day services for those suffering with dementia.
It is understood there are over 500 people in the county suffering from dementia who cannot avail of a local service to help them and their families.
The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) are calling for an investment of €15m in Budget 2022 in their submission ‘Dementia: The Continuing Crisis’ to address the counties that are experiencing difficulties in day care.
The ASI CEO Pat McLoughlin said that there are centres in nine counties that are no longer suitable due to adaptations required under Covid-19 restrictions and two counties that have no day care service and capital funding of €15m is required to address this.
There are 11,000 new cases of dementia in Ireland each year. That’s at least 30 people every day and anyone can get dementia - even people in their 30s/40s/50s.
The majority of people with dementia (63%) live at home in the community. Over 180,000 people in Ireland are currently or have been carers for a family member or partner with dementia with many more providing support and care in other ways.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.