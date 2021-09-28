Funeral details for former Councillor Francis Gilmartin

The funeral details for former Leeitrim County Councillor Francis Gilmartin have been released.
The popular Keshcarrigan man was a Fianna Fáil councillor in Leitrim for 15 years. Tributes have been flowing in for the well respected politician and community activitist.
Francis Gilmartin, Letterfine, Keshcarrigan, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 26.
He is sadly missed by his wife Bridie and daughter Mary and her husband David, Clare and her husband Eddie and Proinsias and his partner Lily, loving grandfather to Allie-Mae, deeply regretted by his brothers Tommy and Michael, sisters in law, brothers in law nieces, nephews, Aunt Tessie, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Francis will repose at his home today, Tuesday 28th from 6pm to 10pm with all observing government guidelines on social distancing. House private at all other times.
Francis’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Wednesday to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North West Hospice c/o McGowan Funeral Directors. Francis’s Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link; https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks
