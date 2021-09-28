Search

28/09/2021

Funeral details for former Councillor Francis Gilmartin

Francie Gilmartin

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The funeral details for former Leeitrim County Councillor Francis Gilmartin have been released.

The popular Keshcarrigan man was a Fianna Fáil councillor in Leitrim for 15 years. Tributes have been flowing in for the well respected politician and community activitist.


Francis Gilmartin, Letterfine, Keshcarrigan, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 26.

He is sadly missed by his wife Bridie and daughter Mary and her husband David, Clare and her husband Eddie and Proinsias and his partner Lily, loving grandfather to Allie-Mae, deeply regretted by his brothers Tommy and Michael, sisters in law, brothers in law nieces, nephews, Aunt Tessie, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Francis will repose at his home today, Tuesday 28th from 6pm to 10pm with all observing government guidelines on social distancing. House private at all other times.

Francis’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Wednesday to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North West Hospice c/o McGowan Funeral Directors. Francis’s Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link; https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media