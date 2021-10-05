Call to move Killargue bottle banks

File photo
Residents in Killargue have asked that the bottle banks be moved because of littering over the summer months according to Cllr Frank Dolan. He said the bring banks are close to some homes and the residents are annoyed.
Leitrim County Council said, if an alternative location can be suggested with public lighting and suitable parking, then consideration will be given to relocating the Bring Banks.
If no suitable location is available, then the Bring Banks can be removed and the community could use facilities in Drumkeeran, Dromahair or Manorhamilton.
A clean-up of the site in Killargue will be arranged.
