Concern over understaffing and under-resourcing of the ambulance service in the North West

The matter will be raised in the Dail today
Understaffing and under-resourcing of the ambulance service in the North West and North Midlands will be raised in the Dáil today, Wednesday, under Topical Issues.
The issue is being raised with the Minister for Health by Deputy Marc MacSharry.
It’s one of four Topical Issues, selected by the Ceann Comhairle, for consideration tomorrow.
Topical Issues are scheduled for discussion tomorrow from 9.12am. The Deputy has 4 minutes to make an initial statement and the Minister/Minister of State has 4 minutes to reply.
The Deputy has 2 minutes for a supplementary statement and the Minister/Minister of State has 2 minutes for a concluding statement.
