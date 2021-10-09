A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Glencar Community Park and North West Hospice

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise funds for Glencar Community Park and North West Hospice.

The campaign has been set up by Kevin Kerrigan and the committee of Glencar Community Park, Co. Leitrim. The committee, made up of Seamus Mc Donald, Sean Mc Donald and Paddy Clancy are going to climb Croagh Patrick on the weekend of 16 & 17 October to raise funds to cover the ongoing running costs of the Community Park and for North West Hospice.

The Community Park is a fantastic asset for everyone in the locality. It is a space for locals to exercise, go for a stroll, participate in recreational activities or have a casual kick around or puck around. It also is made available to other neighbouring clubs for training and matches when their own parks are not available to them. Funds are needed however to cover insurance, maintenance, equipment purchase, and all running costs associated with the facility,

Northwest Hospice is also a vital service for the area. The hospice requires continuous financial support in order to carry out their work in this region and the committee are hoping that funds donated to this page can help them to continue to provide the incredible service to the area.