14/10/2021

Social Inclusion Awareness Week in Leitrim

One of the workshops includes meditation

Leitrim Development Company is coordinating Leitrim Social Inclusion Awareness Week which takes place on the week of October 18-22.
The theme for this year is ‘Inclusion for All’. This week will bring together a range of agencies including Mohill Family Support Centre, North Leitrim Women’s Centre, Breffni FRC and Leitrim Co Council who will be hosting events during the week.
The week gives us the opportunity to shine a light on the day to day work done by the public and community sector in Leitrim to reduce social exclusion, and to reflect on the challenges of those who experience discrimination, poverty and racism in our county.
We want this week to start the conversation on inclusion for all, so please get involved and make Leitrim a just county for everyone every week of the year.
Calendar of Events for Social Inclusion Awareness Week in Leitrim:
Thursday, October 14:
Drawing on our Lives with Ailbhe Smyth-Conversations on Growing Older as a woman in Rural Ireland.
This online workshop will take place on Thursday 14th October from 10.30am-11.45.
Contact info@northleitrimwomens
centre.ie or 0719856220
Monday, October 18:
Meditation workshop hosted by Mohill Family Support Centre.
This event will take place in Mohill Community Garden on October 18 at 10am. To book, contact laura@mohillfsc.ie or 0719631253
Community based information Session for Migrants hosted by Breffni FRC.
This workshop will take place from 2pm to 4pm on October 18, contact Tricia Maye Project CoordinatorBreffniC@
outlook.com or 071-9622567.
Tuesday, October 19:
Qi Gong Class hosted by Leitrim Intercultural Forum. This class will take place in the Bee Park Resource Centre in Manorhamilton at 9.30am. No need to book!
Leitrim Pride Online Workshop.
This event and information session will take place via Zoom on 19th October at 3pm. Please register your interest with LeitrimPride@gmail.com
Wednesday, October 20
Cultural Diversity Awareness Online Workshop.
Raising cultural awareness and understanding. This event delivered by Culturewise will be via Zoom on 10am-12 noon. To book a place contact bernie@ldco.ie or 083-0752339.
Friday, October 22:
Pop Up Choir-Strange Birds Sing-Free to All.
In the Farmers Market, Beepark, Manorhamilton 11am-2pm.
Leitrim Social Inclusion Awareness Week is funded under the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP) The calendar of events can be found at www.ldco.ie For more information and to register your interest please contact Bernie@ldco.ie

