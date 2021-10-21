Invitation to submit written questions for Public Leitrim Joint Policing Committee meeting

A public meeting of the Leitrim Joint Policing Committee (JPC) will take place on Wednesday, November 3 at 7pm in Áras Padraig, Drumshanbo (N41 YE63).
The public are invited to attend and put questions to the Committee. All questions should be submitted in writing to Kieran Brett, Administrative Officer, Corporate Services, Áras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon or by e-mail to: kbrett@leitrimcoco.ie
Questions should be received no later than 4pm on Friday, October 22 and must include the name and address of the person submitting the question, which will be kept confidential.
The JPC may not consider matters relating to a specific criminal investigation or prosecution or matters relating to the security of the State. In addition, the JPC will not consider a matter if:
- It would endanger the security of one or more individuals.
- It relates to an individual.
- It involves information received by the Garda Síochána or the local authority in confidence.
- It would, or would be likely to, prejudice the prevention or detection of crime or the apprehension or prosecution of offenders.
- Individuals shall not be discussed or named.
- It is deemed prejudicial to a Garda operational matter.
- The public is advised that in some circumstances, for legal reasons, it may not be possible to provide information requested.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.