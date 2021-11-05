Car goes on fire in Carrick-on-Shannon

Photo by Gerry Faughnan
Members of the fire service are attending the scene of a car fire on the Elphin Road, outside Carrick-on-Shannon.
As the blaze was being tackled traffic diversions were being put in place.
Local photographer Gerry Faughnan was on hand to capture images of the blaze.
There will be more information on this story as it emerges.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.