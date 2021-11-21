Gardai looking for witnesses in aggravated burglary case

Gardai are looking for witnesses
Gardaí in Sligo are appealing for witnesses in relation to an aggravated burglary that occurred at a domestic residence in the Tourlestrane area of Co. Sligo on Friday, 19th November 2021.
At a time between 7.20pm – 7.45pm, three masked men entered the property. A number of items were taken including jewellery, a handbag with cash and a mobile phone.
Upon being alerted to this incident, a number of Garda checkpoints and patrols were established in surrounding areas but at this time the suspects have not been located.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Eskragh or Tourlestrange area of Sligo between 7.15pm and 8pm on Friday, 19th November 2021, to contact them. In particular, any road users who may have dash cam or video footage.
Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
