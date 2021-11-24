Covid rate has plateaued - but continue with precautions

The Department of Health has confirmed 3,893 new cases of Covid-19.

There are 611 people with the virus in hospital, down 27 since yesterday. There are 132 people in ICU, which is two more than yesterday.

There has been a total of 5,652 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 43 deaths newly notified in the past week.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said, "The most important action you can take if you experience any symptoms of Covid-19 is to self-isolate immediately. This means staying indoors and avoiding contact with other people, including, in so far as possible, those you live with.

"Arrange to take a PCR test, not an antigen test, and continue to self-isolate while you wait for your test and the results."

Dr Holohan added: "I understand this is difficult, but in order to avoid passing Covid-19 or other respiratory illnesses on to your friends, family or work colleagues, rapidly self-isolating as soon as symptoms begin is the most important thing you can do.

"It's also important to remember you still need to isolate for as long as you're symptomatic, and until 48 hours after your symptoms have settled, even if your PCR did not detect Covid-19."

There were 1,931 new infections and four deaths reported in Northern Ireland today.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said "lots of small changes by people across the population" will make the difference to the spread of the disease.

He said that the Covid-19 positivity rate has plateaued, but it is plateauing at a very high level.