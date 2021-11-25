Draft lease being prepared for former Dromahair garda station

A draft lease is being prepared for the former Dromahair garda station and, when complete, will come up for consideration by Leitrim County Council.

The news was welcomed by Cllr Frank Dolan at the recent Manorhamilton Municipal District meeting where he sought clarity on communication between the Office of Public Works (OPW) and the Council about the future of the former garda station.

He was told that the Heads of Terms Agreement was signed by both the OPW and Leitrim County Council and returned to the OPW in July.

“The process is currently at lease drafting stage. The Council has been in constant contact with the OPW who are in turn liaising with the Chief States Solicitor Office endeavouring to progress their preparation of a draft lease for consideration by the Council.

“To date a draft lease has not been received. The Council will continue to press the urgency of the matter with the OPW,” noted a spokesperson for the Council.