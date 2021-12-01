Search

01 Dec 2021

Kiltoghert Adult Annual Christmas Party cancelled

Reporter:

news reporter

The Organising Committee of the 46th Annual Kiltoghert Adult Christmas Party which was due to be held in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday the 9th of January 2022 regret to announce its cancellation due to the recent spike in transmission of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisers had provisionally booked this date some weeks ago, but in the prevailing climate and in consultation with all the  interested parties and in the best interests and safety of all concerned, the committee had no option but to cancel it. 

Disappointing news for parishioners and our own committee as well for a second consecutive year.

Without a break since its inception back in the '70's until 2021, the committee had to cope with some unsavoury weather conditions which arose from time to time and which endangered going ahead in the past, but these were always overcome.

The Covid-19 pandemic is some spoil sport!

Hopefully this two year break in the party's long and distinguished history spanning many decades and two centuries will only be  a temporary glitch and that we will be back in business as soon as possible.

If things improve and the climate is right we may consider a "Christmas Party" around Easter time 2022! 

If this is not possible then we may have to wait  holding the now twice deferred 46th party until January 2023.

In the meantime the organising committee wishes all the compliments of the festive season, a happy and holy Christmas, and every blessing in the New Year. Stay safe as well. 

