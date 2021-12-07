St Vincent de Paul's Christmas Appeal in Leitrim

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP)
The Society of St Vincent de Paul annual Christmas Appeal collections takes place this weekend on Saturday evening and Sunday morning prior to Masses in St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, the Church of the Annunciation Mullies and St Osnat's Church Glencar.
A collection box will be placed at the back of the Churches and all donations will be greatly appreciated.
All funds collected in this area will be distributed in the local Society of St Vincent de Paul Conference.
If you are in need of any assistance from the local Society of St Vincent de Paul Conference, please contact 086-84330827.
