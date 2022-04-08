Search

08 Apr 2022

Voice of young people from Leitrim to be heard as Dáil na nÓg celebrates Fiche Bliain ag Fás

Voice of young people from Leitrim to be heard as Dáil na nÓg celebrates Fiche Bliain ag Fás

Leitrim Dáil na nÓg members

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

08 Apr 2022 4:04 PM

Over 200 young people from across Ireland will tackle a wide range of issues under the overarching theme of equality at Dáil na nÓg 2022 taking place at Dublin’s Convention Centre today. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the biennial event which platforms the voices of young people on the issues which matter most to them. Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman will make an address and engage with young people at the event.

This year’s event explores the theme of equality as young people, through their local youth councils (Comhairle na nÓg), have been investigating the challenges and opportunities in a variety of areas including mental health, climate change, body image, drugs and alcohol, youth facilities and LGBTIQ+. This theme was chosen by young people as the area of most importance to them and a vote will take place on three areas of equality on the day.

Previous years’ themes included climate action, education, and transport. In 2019, a debate and vote on sustainable transport solutions saw delegates from the Comhairle na nÓg councils propose a new policy to offer reduced fares to young people in response to the recognised need to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transport options; this was successfully introduced by Government in Budget 2021 as well as the Government’s Climate Action Plan. 

Participants at Dáil na nÓg 2022 are looking to influence policy at Government level to advance the areas of equality they see as important.  

A panel discussion at this year’s event will see Cllr Yemi Adenuga, Ireland’s first black female elected representative, RTE Radio DJ and LGBTQI+ advocate Stephen Byrne, Children’s Rights Alliance CEO Tanya Ward, and Aoife Price, disability advocate with Disability Women Ireland engage in an insightful and exciting discussion on the theme of equality from a variety of different perspectives. 

Speaking ahead of the event, Taoiseach Michael Martin said, ‘I am delighted to see so many young people engage with issues that matter most to them through the Dáil na nÓg forum, and I am grateful that this year’s theme is equality, as I know there is much work to be done in this area across all parts of our society. 

‘I commend the young people taking part in Dáil na nÓg and indeed for their participation throughout the year in Comhairle na nÓg meetings. Their opinion matters and we as a Government will continue to listen to their thoughts and concerns as we strive for a diverse and inclusive society for all.’

Dáil na nÓg is an initiative of the Department for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth and was first established in 2001. 

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O Gorman said, ‘The Dáil na nÓg event has, for over 20 years now, been a platform for change driven by the young minds of our country, and I applaud all of those who are taking part in this event for lending their voices and engaging in some of the most important issues of our day.

‘This year’s theme of equality reflects the values I see across our younger people every day, and I look forward to hearing from their perspective the ways in which we can all play a part in ensuring equality of opportunity is available to everyone.’

Prachi Agrawal, a participant from Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Comhairle na nÓg said, ‘I’m really excited to be here so that people and the Government can hear what we have to say about equality in Ireland. My fellow Comhairle na nÓg members and I have been working hard in recent months to better understand what the challenge is for equality and today gives us a chance to show what we’ve learned to people like the Minister and to the Government. I want to make sure the voices of young people are heard so that equality is a reality for everyone across the country.’

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.The g

Stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village

Newsletter LeitrimObserver

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.
The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hallway with feature staircase.
Off the hallway is a bright sitting room with fireplace. The hallway leads into the open plan fitted kitchen / dining room with island. A snug area with feature fireplace and stove is located just off the kitchen.



Also accessed off the kitchen area is a playroom / office area, utility room with shower room and access to integral garage.
The second floor comprises of the master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and luxury ensuite with shower and jet bath.
A further three spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the main bathroom.
The third floor comprises of a large bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.




Patrick Convey of the selling Agents iamsold commented “It is an exceptional example of an architecturally designed and energy efficient B2 rated home which is finished to a high standard turn key finish throughout.
“We have no doubt that this will be one of the finest properties to come to the market in Co. Leitrim and indeed the North West this year.
“This bright and spacious property has all the extras and is the work from home dream. The location is c. 20 minutes to Carrick-on -Shannon and 25 minutes to Sligo.”



The property has triple glazed windows fitted and is heated by oil fired central hearing with a heat recovery ventilation system.
Externally the property benefits from a large modern workshop unit with concrete yard.
The stone gate piers and entrance walls at the main road ensures a grand entrance to this fine property.
For more details please contact www.iamsold.ie on 01 244 0000.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media