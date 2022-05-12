Call-out to identify new bathing areas in Leitrim

Leitrim County Council is inviting public participation in the identification of new bathing waters in Co Leitrim.

Keeldra Lake near Cloone is the only designated bathing water site the county. The regulations stipulate that designated bathing water sites are closely monitored during the designated bathing water season 1st June -15th September to ensure stringent water quality standards are met.

This consultation process provides the public with an opportunity to;

· Comment on existing designated bathing waters with a view to continuation of designation.

· Comment on other bathing waters not currently designated but which may be considered for designation.

There are numerous rivers and lakes in Leitrim where swimming/recreational activities take place but are not designated bathing water sites.

If you wish to propose a new bathing water site or comment on an existing site, it might be helpful to consider the following factors:

· The number of persons using the site

· Infrastructure or facilities provided

· Access for emergency services vehicles and craft

· Safe access for members of the public

· Presence of currents/potentially dangerous rocks.

Closing date for submissions is Friday 29th July 2022. Please contact the Environment Section, Leitrim County Council, Áras an Chontae, Carrick-On-Shannon Co. Leitrim. 071-9620005. Email: environment@leitrimcoco.ie.