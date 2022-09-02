The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Showers are on the way
Today, Friday, September 1 will be mostly cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain in the west increasing through the morning, and becoming heavy at times, however parts of the midlands may escape with a mostly dry and brighter day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, in light variable breezes.
TONIGHT
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain turning persistent and locally heavy at times. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in Munster and Connacht, but not falling below 12 to 15 degrees in Ulster and Leinster, in light variable winds.
