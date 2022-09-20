The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Sunny spells today
Tuesday will be fairly cloudy, but there will be pleasant sunny breaks too. And while it will continue mostly dry, there will be outbreaks of light rain or drizzle mostly in the west. Mild and humid with highest temperatures of 17 or 18 degrees, in light to moderate southerly breezes, fresh at times along western coasts.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.