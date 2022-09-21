Don't miss these Culture Night Events in Carrigallen, Drumshanbo, Kiltyclogher and Mohill

Culture Night is back this Friday, September 23 and venues across Leitrim are opening their doors and welcoming the public back in for a celebration of arts, heritage and culture.

Here is a look at some of the events going on in Carrigallen, Drumshanbo, Kiltyclogher and Mohill for FREE:

CARRIGALLEN

The Irish and Ukrainian cultures meet in a creative headwear workshop to make a Celtic Cross Headband or a Vinok, a colourful, traditional Ukrainian headdress from 4-6pm. Suitable for adults and children aged 8 years and over.



DRUMSHANBO

Drumshanbo Library hosts a wonderful music event from 7pm. Eamonn Daly and Celia Briar will be joined by Ella from Ukraine, as well as Gian Castello for an evening of music.



KILTYCLOGHER

Don't miss the poetry and music session at Kiltyclogher Library 7-9pm. Contact kiltyclogherlibrary@leitrimcoco.ie for more information.

MOHILL

Mohill library is the venue for a wonderful evening of music and words with Fionnuala Maxwell, Carole Coleman and guests from 7pm. So there is no excuse to not get out and see some culture, arts, heritage or music in your locality this Friday evening!

To see more events around the county for Culture Night visit: https://www.leitrimobserver.ie/section/382/what-s-on