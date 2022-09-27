The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Drizzly conditions persist today
A cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle for Tuesday, September 27. Feeling cool with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, easing later.
TONIGHT
A cloudy night overall with patchy rain and drizzle in the west and southwest and scattered showers elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate northwest winds.
