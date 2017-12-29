Take the plunge in Leitrim this Sunday

Rossinver’s first ever Christmas Swim takes place on this Sunday, December 30 at 3pm in Lough Melvin.

The Christmas Swim is being promoted as a fundraiser to gather some essential money to provide amenities for the annual Irish Water Safety classes that will take place next July in Lough Melvin and in future years.

Hot drinks will be provided by the organisers after the event is over on Sunday in the Community Centre to all participating.

A presentation of last summer’s Irish Water Safety classes’ certificates to all who undertook them in Lough Melvin will also takes place in Rossinver Community Centre.

All participating are reminded not to forget to wear “your Santa hats.” The entry fee for the Christmas Swim is €10 per person or €20 per family.