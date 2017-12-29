Fantastic new year line-up at The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton

Alison worries. She worries so much she's decided to do a show about it and now she can worry about making it a good show.

One of Ireland's fastest rising comedians, the star and writer of RTE's new major series 'Nowhere Fast', join Alison Spittle on her first tour which will include a visit to Manorhamilton's The Glens Centre on Saturday, January 20.

The show contains strong language and sexual references. Support on the night will be provided by Andrea Farrell (Stellar Comedian of the Year).

Earlier in the month, January 13, First Fortnight Festival & Bluestack Records present 'First Light' - a celebration of positive mental health through music and words featuring Choice Music Prize winner Adrian Crowley and ambient Irish-folk group Nocturnes. Founded in 2009, First Fortnight is a charity that challenges mental health prejudice through arts and cultural action.



The First Fortnight Festival takes place in Ireland in January each year and in 2018 are excited to welcome First Fortnight to Leitrim for the first time. Show starts at 8pm. For further information please visit The Glens Centre website.