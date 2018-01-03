Sligo Samaritans seeking volunteers

The nearest local branch of the Samaritans to the Manorhamilton and the North Leitrim area is in Sligo and they are currently looking for volunteers to help them run a marvellous service, which helps many people at critical stages in their lives.



The Samaritans emphasise that you don’t have to be an expert to be a good listener and “we provide the training and support for you.” Meanwhile if you wish to be a Samaritan volunteer ring 071-9147046 on Monday to Friday mornings 9.30am to 12.30pm (but answer-phone is available outside these times).



Volunteers are needed to provide confidential emotional support for people who are experiencing feelings of distress or despair, including those which may lead to suicide. There are no prior qualifications required but an open mind is essential.

Full training and mentoring is provided for volunteers.



Volunteers commit to a minimum of three to four hours per week (to include one night duty 11pm – 3am or 3am – 8am at intervals).