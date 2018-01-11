Appointment of 3 Clinical Psychologists to Sligo Leitrim CAMHS service

Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny has welcomed the appointment of three clinical psychologists to the local CAMHS. Deputy Kenny expressed concern however that, out of 114 posts recently announced, none of these were appointed to the area.

Deputy Kenny said; “CAMHS services in Sligo, Leitrim, West Cavan, and South Donegal have being under staffed for the past number of years because of positions being left vacant. The announcement is very welcome news for the families in Sligo, Leitrim, West Cavan, and South Donegal who have being campaigning to have adequate CAMHS services in this area.

“As I understand it, one Senior Grade Clinical Psychologist and one Staff Grade Clinical Psychologist have taken up post with effect from 8th January 2018. Another Staff Grade Clinical Psychologist is due to start on the 22nd of January.

“We expect that these are all fulltime positions as the HSE states that ‘there will be no vacant Clinical Psychologist posts in CAMHS from 22nd January 2018’.

“Due to the lack of Psychologists for such a long period of time, there is a back log of patients waiting to be seen. I hope that the HSE has a plan in order to deal with this back log and to reduce waiting times as soon as possible. The Minister for Health has announced an additional 114 CAMHS posts, however I understand that none of these have been appointed to this region. I will be contacting the Minister for Health as the huge backlog in this region will require additional staffing above and beyond the filling of these three posts.

“Finally, I would like to commend the hard work that parents and families of young people needing CAMHS service and in particular the ‘Our voice, their future’ group for campaigning for these vital services. Let’s hope that these appointments make a real difference to those families in the Sligo, Leitrim, West Cavan and South Donegal area.”