North Leitrim Glens 25th annual Hill Walking Festival​ be climbing in the beautiful Glenade Valley, Co. Leitrim this year.

Easter Saturday Walks

Long Walk: Glenade Escarpment - Western Side

Starting on the lower side of Glenade Lake the walk will follow a short climb to the escarpment, taking in views of Peek a Dha, Glenade Valley and the Sligo and Donegal coastlines and will finish on the beautiful little mountain of Tievebaun where walkers will visit the crash site of a World War II airplane. The walk will descend to Eagle’s Rock Car Park. Distance 12km. Height 530m. Duration 6-7 hours.

Medium Walk: Glenade Escarpment – Western Side

Starting on the lower side of Glenade Lake the walk will take the short climb to the escarpment walking northwards and taking in wonderful views of Peek a Dha, Glenade Valley and the Sligo and Donegal coastlines and will descend to Eagle’s Rock Car Park. Distance 10k. Height 445m. Duration 4-5 hours.

Easter Sunday Walks

​Eiascin Lake​



Long Walk: Arroo Trail, the Cliffs and Lough Aroo

The walk will start out from Aghanlish Community Centre, where registration takes place and follow the bog road and zig zag path to Eiascin Lake via the magnificent cliffs overlooking the valley. It will then continue to Lough Arroo taking in the standing stone and environs. The walk will descend from Arroo to the top of the bog road and back to Aghanlish. This walk provides magnificent views of mountain, bog, lakes and the Donegal and Sligo coastlines. Distance 12km (TBC). Height 500m. Duration 5 - 6 hours.

Medium Walk: Arroo Trail and the Cliffs

The walk will start out from Aghanlish Community Centre and follow the bog road making a gentle climb to Eascin Lake from the northern side. It will take in this small mountain lake and its environs, visit the magnificent cliffs overlooking Glenade valley before descending by the zig zag path back to Aghanlish Community Centre. Distance 10K. Height 440m. Duration 4-5 hours.

The Sunday Ramble: Arroo Trail Head

Starting from Aghlanish Community Centre in the beautiful Glenade Valley (meaning Glen of Jealousy), this moderate linear walk follows an existing bog road before continuing onto the open hillside. The trail is located in an area of stunning natural beauty and is a special area of conservation with 360 panoramic views over the landscape. Views include Truskmore and Classiebawn Castle. As the trail follows open farmland it is unsuitable for dogs. Distance 8Km, Height 244m.

​Duration 2.5 hours approx .

Registration is at Aghanlish Community Centre, Glenade Arroo Trail GPS; IG 80117 51911

Registration Departure

Long Walks: 9 - 9:45 am 10am

Medium Walks: 10 - 10:45 am 11am

Sunday Ramble: 10:45 - 11 am 11.15am

Registration Fees

Long or Medium Walks - 1 day only €15. Both days €25.

Sunday Ramble only €10.

Fee includes: Transport to & from walk location, tea, coffee & scones at registration both days. Home-made soup after Sunday walks and Ramble.

North Leitrim Glens Hill Walking Festival 2018 is organised by The Holey Soles Hill Walking Club with support from Trail Blazers, Leitrim Tourism and Call of the Wild.