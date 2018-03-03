Appeal - can you help find the Rossinver Rambler's owner?

Huge attempts are being made to find the owner of this cute little dog and we want to help.

An appeal has been made by Ciara O'Kelly, Leitrim Animals Warden to the readers of leitrimobserver.ie

She told us "This little man, known as the Rossinver Rambler, was found last week on a wee walkabout for himself, by himself.

"He is very petted and has been well cared for, he is a super friendly and a happy go lucky boy who finds himself in the pound after his ramble.

"I have tried finding his owner but he has no microchip. I'm sure someone is missing him as he is a great little guy and I hope the Leitrim Observer can help reunite him with his owner ."

If you can help at all don't hestitate to get in touch with the editor at editor@leitrimobserver.ie, make a comment on our facebook page or text us on 086 8356234.

Let's all get this little dog back with his owner.

