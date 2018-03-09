Abbvie in Sligo recognised as Ireland's No 1 workplace

AbbVie, the global biopharmaceutical company with a significant presence in Sligo, has been named Ireland’s #1 large workplace. The prestigious accolade was presented at the Great Place to Work Awards in Dublin recently.

AbbVie is listed among the Best Large Workplaces in Ireland for the fifth successive year and was placed 3rd on the prestigious list in 2016 and 2017. The company’s first place finish ensures it remains the highest placed employer in the biopharmaceutical/ pharmaceutical industry across all categories.

The Great Place to Work Institute audits the policies and practices in place in organisations which enter the assessment in nine key areas. These include employee development, hiring practices, recognition and communication. It then benchmarks these against other organisations. AbbVie scored highly across all areas at each of its five sites in Dublin, Cork and Sligo.

AbbVie delivers world-class discovery, production and supply of critical medicines. The company has a significant footprint in Ireland that is focused on novel and breakthrough therapies for tough-to-treat diseases and unmet medical needs, with a reputation for quality.

AbbVie’s Director of HR in Ireland, Caroline McClafferty, who is based in Sligo, said achieving the #1 position represented a significant improvement on the company’s 2016 and 2017 rankings.

“This 1st place ranking demonstrates our collective effort to foster an environment where people can thrive and develop. It’s a tremendous achievement for the company and a reflection on our employees across our five sites in Ireland who have embraced the AbbVie culture and continue to remain focused on making AbbVie a truly great place to work” she said.

Joe Kumor, Site Director, AbbVie Ballytivnan, Sligo said that the result reflected an enormous employee effort and illustrated the focus which has been placed on building a strong culture since the company was formed five years ago.

“We are very focused on creating a company culture which reflects our values and aspires to make a remarkable impact on patients’ lives in Ireland and beyond,” he said.

Darragh Pattwell, Site Director, Manorhamilton Road added: “Being ranked number #1 company in Ireland underscores the company’s focus on employee development and well-being, our local communities, and our unswerving ambition to be the best at what we do.”

The Great Place to Work Institute publishes three different lists annually and presents these at a gala event: the Best Large Workplaces in Ireland (>301 employees), the Best Medium Workplaces in Ireland (101 to 300 employees), and the Best Small Workplaces in Ireland (20 to 100).

Companies are ranked in order on each of these lists primarily on the basis of the confidential input from the employees. Two-thirds of each workplace's score comes from the results of the Trust Index Employee Survey, with up to one third of the remaining marks based on a thorough assessment by Great Place to Work of a company-wide Culture Audit. AbbVie scored higher in the survey than its large company peer group in key practice areas.

The Great Place to Work Institute team were also impressed by AbbVie’s ongoing efforts to build a unique culture and praised the company’s wellness programme, employee development projects, and ongoing commitment to communities and patients.