Leitrim students make final of National Build a Bank challenge

Students from St Clare's Comprehensive in Manorhamilton will be taking part in the AIB Build A Bank Challenge National Final in the RDS Dublin next Wednesday, March 21.

The north Leitrim students are the only Leitrim entry to make it through to the finals of this competition. They brought their bank name ‘Lifesavers Bank’ to life for the AIB Build A Bank Challenge by organising certified CPR training for every TY student and raised funds to purchase a defibrillator for their school.

The finalists were chosen after competing in the regional finals which took place in Dublin, Cork and Athlone in February. The AIB Build a Bank Challenge is a year-long programme for Transition Year students, which gives them the opportunity to run an operational bank while exploring innovation, creativity and business management. The programme also encourages students to give back to their school and community. The programme is now in its 16th year, with over 800 students from 132 schools across Ireland taking part this year.

Students who participate in the AIB Build A Bank Challenge will also join 5,000 second level students attending the AIB Future Sparks Festival in the RDS on Thursday, 22nd March 2018. The festival will consist of hands-on workshops, inspirational talks and panel discussions with thought leaders from a broad range of industries across sport, music, food, entertainment, technology and entrepreneurship.

