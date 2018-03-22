Ten stray dogs seized and four surrendered during December 2017

Ten stray dogs were seized and a further four animals were surrendered to the Leitrim Dog Warden Service in December 2017.



Figures show that, of the 14 animals brought into the service in the final month of last year, 6 were re-homed and 5 were reclaimed.



No animals were euthanised and Leitrim's Dog Warden Service has a strict policy of not euthanising animals unless such action is recommended by a vet as a result of severe injury or disease.



During December, 22 service requests were made by members of the public and 22 dog warden inspections were carried out.



Dog owners are reminded to purchase a dog licence for their pet. From March 31, 2016, is became a legal requirement for all dogs to be microchipped. Failure to comply with the legislation could result in a fine of up to €5,000. Please also ensure your pet is neutered.



Trap-neuter-return programme for stray cats



In a bid to get the feral cat population in the county under control, Leitrim's Dog Control and Animal Welfare Service has been trapping stray cats, testing them for disease and neutering them before releasing them.



In December 2017, 15 cats were trapped and tested. As a result four had to be euthanised and 11 were neutered and then released.

