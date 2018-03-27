Thank you from the Cullen family in Leitrim

Lisa Cullen from Drumkeerin was diagnosed with a brain tumor in late 2017. At the time of her diagnosis Lisa, who resides in Woodlawn with her fiance, was seven months pregnant with her first child.

A cesarean section was administered for the early delivery of baby Kayden which allowed doctors to perform a surgery that extracted nearly 60% of the tumor. Despite the progress Lisa remained in a coma for three weeks.

Guided by prayers from friends and family in Ireland and throughout the tristate area, Lisa experienced nothing short of a Christmas miracle - awakening from her comatose state on December 24. She now must endure a long and arduous return to health and the rising medical costs that coincide.

Her family would now like to take this opportunity to thank all those who supported them.

“We, Gabrielle and Fintan Cullen, the parents of Lisa would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to everyone for your kindness, generosity and support that has helped us through this very challenging time.

“We are humbled and grateful to each and every one who sent best wishes, get well cards, Mass bouquets, text messages and generous donations to Lisa's Fund here in Ireland, the USA and further afield.

“We will never be able to repay your kindness and generosity but will always remember you in our prayers.

“We would like to thank Fr. Tom McManus here in our parish of Drumkeerin, to the priests in our surrounding area and Fr. Brendan Fitzgerald in the Bronx, New York for your prayers and support that gave us the strength during this difficult period.

“Lisa is making steady progress at the moment but is facing six months of chemotherapy. But we know that with the support of her wonderful partner Paul and beautiful baby Kayden, the Friel family in Derry, our own extended Cullen family and all you wonderful people please God Lisa will make a full recovery.

“Once again, a sincere thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” they concluded.