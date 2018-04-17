Rescheduled Joint Policing Committee Public Meeting set for May 3

A public meeting of the Leitrim Joint Policing Committee will take place on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7.30pm in Bee Park Community Centre, Manorhamilton.

The theme of the public meeting will be ‘Youth Safety’ with presentations on Leitrim Comhairle na nÓg’s ‘Use your brain not your fist’ project and Child Internet Safety.

The Joint Policing Committee was established under the Garda Síochána Act, 2005. The Membership of the JPC includes Elected Members of Leitrim County Council, Oireachtas Members, Garda Representatives, Community Representatives and officials from Leitrim County Council. The function of the Committee is to serve as a forum for consultations, discussions and recommendations on matters affecting the policing of the local authority’s administrative area.

Members of the public have the right to attend the meeting, to have their views heard and to put questions to the Committee. All questions concerning the policing of Co Leitrim should be submitted in writing to:

Ms. Joan Lowe, Administrative Officer, Corporate Services, Aras-an-Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim or by e-mail to jlowe@leitrimcoco.ie

Questions should be received no later than Wednesday, April 25, 2018 and must include the name and address of the person submitting the question, which will be kept confidential.Questions will be accepted from any person affected by the policing of the area. Those who require alternative arrangements for the submission of questions may contact the Administrative Officer, Corporate Services on 071/9620005.

Please note that the Joint Policing Committee may not consider matters relating to a specific criminal investigation or prosecution or matters relating to the security of the State. In addition, the Joint Policing Committee will not consider a matter if:

· It would endanger the security of one or more individuals.

· It relates to an individual.

· It involves information received by the Garda Síochána or the local authority in confidence.

· It would, or would be likely to, prejudice the prevention or detection of crime or the apprehension or prosecution of offenders.

· Individuals shall not be discussed or named. An individual’s right to privacy and the provision of the European Convention on Human Rights Act, 2003 must be adhered to.

· It is deemed prejudicial to a Garda operational matter.

· The public is advised that in some circumstances, for legal reasons, it may not be possible to provide information requested.