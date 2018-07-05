Fine Gael chairman to contest convention in Sligo-Leitrim

Noel Merrick, Chairman of the Fine Gael Constituency Executive in the Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and North Roscommon constituency, is seeking a party nomination for the upcoming general election.

The selection convention takes place in the Clayton Hotel, Sligo on Thursday, July 19.

Noel grew up on a family farm in Riverstown, went to Secondary School in Boyle, and studied agriculture in college. He now lives with his wife Christina and their three adult children at Carraroe, Sligo.

Self-employed businessman for the past 30 years

Noel worked extensively in the agricultural industry. He began his career in the 80’s in Connacht Gold Co-op. During a time of enormous changes in the farming sector, Noel took up the challenging position of regional manager with Volac Ireland. There he introduced and developed the big bale silage system on farms across the West of Ireland. He worked mainly with Co-ops delivering new systems, efficient methodologies and modern innovative agricultural products. Noel attributes a lot of his professional skill-base to the many years he spent developing, marketing and bringing new products to market.

As a self-employed businessman for the past 30 years, Noel said he is highly motivated and a self starter. He has played many lead roles in his professional career. He is currently managing a successful commercial property investment business, based in Sligo town.

He has been an active member of Fine Gael all his adult life



Politics is an enormous part of Noel’s life. He has been an active member of Fine Gael all his adult life. He is a former chairman of Young Fine Gael in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency and also a former chairman of the Ballymote District Executive. Noel is best known as Director of Elections in the 2011 general election. Fine Gael took two seats out of three in that election.

Noel is currently Chair of the Fine Gael Constituency Executive. Noel also told the Leitrim Observer he believes that the FG led Government has done an excellent job in managing the country back from deep recession to financial stability. He is acutely aware, however, that much of the recovery has taken place around Dublin and on the east coast. “Our region is made up of well-educated and hard-working communities. I am motivated to deliver the same level of growth to our area. Large-scale employment businesses and infrastructural projects, together with tourism investment, will ensure development and prosperity in our region.”

Noel believes he has the political experience and the business know-how to deliver.

He describes himself as having the determination, the work ethic and the vision needed to make these changes happen for this constituency.