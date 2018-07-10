Rock School

Watch | There was plenty of top talent on display at Rock School in The Glens Centre

The Glens Centre in Manorhamilton.

The annual Rock School in Manorhamilton came to a conclusion recently with a memorable performance from a host of talented youngsters.

The week-long Rock School and songwriting camp run by Dee Armstrong from Kila provides the opportunity for youngsters from 10-18 to be tutored by professional musicians before playing a gig for the public in the Glens Centre.

Once again the finale proved to be a huge success with the talented youngsters providing a great night's entertainment for a packed house in The Glens Centre.

