Watch | There was plenty of top talent on display at Rock School in The Glens Centre

The annual Rock School in Manorhamilton came to a conclusion recently with a memorable performance from a host of talented youngsters.

The week-long Rock School and songwriting camp run by Dee Armstrong from Kila provides the opportunity for youngsters from 10-18 to be tutored by professional musicians before playing a gig for the public in the Glens Centre.

Once again the finale proved to be a huge success with the talented youngsters providing a great night's entertainment for a packed house in The Glens Centre.

#Leitrim is home to some of the finest Irish artists. @Glenscentre #RockSchool will help maintain this legacy. Check these young #musicians out, such fun to watch young talent gel. #manorhamilton pic.twitter.com/zTFz5gZA8W July 8, 2018

All girl band - 5 Men and a Corey on next .@Glenscentre they're really something else ! #rockschool pic.twitter.com/nyqq9HjEcH — JoAnne (@EyeShotJR) July 7, 2018

Read Also:

Watch: Impressive Ballinamore hosts Connacht Fleadh 2018