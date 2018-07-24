Gardaí issue appeal to farmers to ensure animals are secured at night.

Gardaí in North Leitrim have issued an appeal to farmers to ensure animals are secured at night after they were required to remove seven cows from the busy N16.

Fortunately none of the animals were struck by passing vehicles in the incident which occurred on Sunday night.

Gardaí have highlighted the importance of ensuring animals are secured at night as it very difficult for motorists to see the animals at night time and it could result in a serious accident.

