Gardai investigating arson attacks in Manorhamilton

Gardai in Manorhamilton are following a definite line of inquiry in relation to a number of arson attacks in the town over the past month.



Gardai have informed the Leitrim Observer that there is an ongoing investigation into linked arson attacks in the town.

Four incidents of arson have occurred in Manorhamilton since October 6.



On Saturday, October 6 a car was set alight on Upper Main St, Manorhamilton.

On October 31 another car was set alight at Dillon Court in the town.

On Saturday, November 10 a petrol bomb was ignited and went off “prematurely” at a residential property in the town. The house was not damaged by the homemade bomb but a window was broken. Gardai believe the window was broken so the bomb could be thrown inside.

Last Tuesday, November 18 a house in Congress Tce, Manorhamilton was set on fire, when an inflammable object was thrown inside. There was some damage to the house.



Gardai say the attacks are targeted and linked.

A male has been arrested twice in relation in the incidents, he has been released without charge and a file is being prepared by the DPP.



Superintendent Kevin English told the paper these acts are “not random.” They are targeted and are in connection with a criminal matter before the courts.

Gardai are monitoring and investigating the incidents and garda visibility has increased in the town.

Anyone with any information are asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station on (071) 982 0620.

