Research has begun into planning issues in Leitrim

Following proposals from the community, ongoing research into Sustainable Options for Single House (Domestic) Wastewater Treatment has got off to a good start. The research is being conducted for Leitrim PPN with Sligo and IT and Leitrim County Council.

After a meeting in August, a senior BEng Civil Engineering student at IT Sligo was allocated this project under the supervision of Dr. Brian McCann of the IT’s Department of Civil Engineering and Construction and Centre for Environmental Research, Innovation and Sustainability (CERIS). The first phase of this work – desk-based research and planning – is almost complete. Significant data collection and surveying of existing cases will commence in the new year. The research will relate all findings specifically to the difficulties posed by the regulations to County Leitrim residents. However, the work will be of interest to other counties facing similar challenges and has already been noted by the North West Regional Public Participation Network which includes counties, Mayo, Sligo, Donegal, Roscommon, Longford, Cavan and Monaghan as well as Leitrim PPN.

