Leitrim students take home awards at Young Scientist Exhibition

Congrats to the students from Mohill Community College and St Clare's Comprehensive School who top home awards at the BT Young Scientist & Techology Exhibition.

Pictured are Hugh Boyce, Erica Ridge & Darragh Boyce for Mohill Community College who took 1st place in the Award Social and Behavioural Category Intermediate Group with their project Decreasing Childhood Obesity at the 55th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2019 which took place in the RDS in Dublin.

Rachel Mc Partlin from St Clare's Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton with her project 'A two year analysis of the clinical relationship between Calcium, Ion, Vitamin D Levels and DEXA Scans in the Human Anatomy' at the BT Young Scientist & Techology Exhibition in the RDS Dublin. Rachel won the Biological and Ecological Category Senior Individual 1st place Award.