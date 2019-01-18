Manorhamilton student to give TED-Ed talk at Dáil 100 anniversary event

Ava Murray, student of St Clare's Comprehensive Manorhamilton will give a TED-Ed presentation as part of the Dáil 100 commemorations.



Ava was one of fifteen students who were selected in a nationwide competition to deliver a TED-Ed Club presentation at the Mansion House on Tuesday, January 22, as part of the Houses of the Oireachtas programme commemorating the 100th anniversary of the First Dáil.



Ava Murray

The presentations were held in the Round Room of the Mansion House, the venue for the first public sitting of Dáil Éireann on 21 January 1919.

Ava's presentation was “Does school prepare us for life in the modern world?”

Her talk along with the 14 others are now available for viewing on the TED-Ed Clubs channel on YouTube and on Oireachtas TV.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said: “There can be no better way to commemorate the first hundred years of Dáil Éireann than to highlight voices of future leadership in our country as these students surely represent.”

Other events are being held this month in Dublin to mark the century anniversary.

