Community campaigner to run as independent in local elections in Leitrim

Community and environmental campaigner Jamie Murphy from Manorhamilton has declared his intention to run as an independent candidate in the forthcoming local elections.

The married father of two will be standing in the Manorhamilton electoral area on Friday May 24.

Murphy was active for over six years in the Love Leitrim community group acting as secretary in the early years helping achieve a ban on fracking in Ireland.

Murphy has been the Chairperson of his local residents association in Manorhamilton and also served as secretary and treasurer. He has coached several underage football teams at both club and school level.

Having graduated with a history and politics degree he worked for several years as a secondary school history teacher before taking up his present role as a men’s development worker with the Sligo Traveller Support Group.

Murphy commenting on his decision to put his name forward said “It is an opportunity that I am really looking forward to as I feel there is a need for a real independent and progressive voice in the area. As the parent of two daughters I want to contribute to providing a sustainable future for them.”

“I have always had a passion for social justice, and believe completely in the power of communities to bring about real change. ”

Murphy described his strong work ethic and track record of getting things done in a voluntary and professional capacity. Outlining some of his policy areas he went on to say that ensuring Leitrim County Council acted more urgently with regards to climate change, opposition to the mass afforestation of Sitka Spruce, support for local sporting, cultural and voluntary groups that create vibrant communities, implementing policies to curb rural decline and welcoming new communities were of key importance to him.

“Both my own family and my wife’s have strong and deep roots in Leitrim. My vision for Leitrim is one of sustainable, and welcoming communities in which there is a future for the younger generation with employment and education opportunities and an environment that can support this. As a county councillor I will to do everything that I can to help make this happen."

If you would like to contact Jamie about anything please call/text 0851053319 or email jamiecmurphy15@gmail.com